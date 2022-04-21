First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 484,914 shares.The stock last traded at $38.94 and had previously closed at $38.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

