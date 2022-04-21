First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $71,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 412,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 208,883 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 435,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

