First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 2.2% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,014,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 462,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 83,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 679,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,336,000 after buying an additional 257,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BUFR remained flat at $$23.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

