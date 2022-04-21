First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 906,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 238,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

