First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

FHN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. 18,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,445,651. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

