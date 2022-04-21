Fire Lotto Reaches Market Capitalization of $127,313.69 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (FLOT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $127,313.69 and $3.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.00266721 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005032 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $750.73 or 0.01791255 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 231.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

