Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $824.09

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 824.09 ($10.72) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.77). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 815 ($10.60), with a volume of 253,891 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 823.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 866.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.
About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
