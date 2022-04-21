Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $824.09

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 824.09 ($10.72) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.77). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 815 ($10.60), with a volume of 253,891 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 823.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 866.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £151,800 ($197,501.95). Also, insider Lorna Tilbian acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 872 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of £100,280 ($130,470.99).

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

