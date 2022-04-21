Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLMMF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Filo Mining has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $19.61.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

