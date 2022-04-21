Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLMMF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Filo Mining has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $19.61.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.