Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $408.15 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $3.85 billion and $408.15 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $19.87 or 0.00047836 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07350829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.98 or 0.99800844 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 193,576,266 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

