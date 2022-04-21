Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

FITB stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

