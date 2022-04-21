FB Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

