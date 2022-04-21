FAT Brands Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
