Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys $36,666.50 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FAST opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

