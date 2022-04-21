Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 111,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

FMAO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.