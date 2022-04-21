Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $430.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $470.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $358.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $219.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.