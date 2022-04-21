Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.66.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

