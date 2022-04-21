Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $53.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

EXC stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

