Exeedme 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.16 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and $6.16 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.43 or 0.07378911 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00036921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,360.76 or 0.99978555 BTC.

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

