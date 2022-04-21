Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Sells $3,950,856.28 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AQUA stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 509,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,582 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,068,000 after buying an additional 275,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,756,000 after buying an additional 105,071 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,739,000 after buying an additional 87,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 463,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

