Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $93.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,508,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

