Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $578.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $567.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $593.85 million. Etsy posted sales of $550.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.04. 104,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,682. Etsy has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.93. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,412,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

