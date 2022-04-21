Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 12-Month High at $363.05

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $363.05 and last traded at $362.01, with a volume of 3383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

