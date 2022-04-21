Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.69%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

