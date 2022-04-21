Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

