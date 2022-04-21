Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

