Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $78,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $848.22.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $768.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

