Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Equifax to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of EFX opened at $221.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 145.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 35,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $2,094,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

