Equalizer (EQZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $129,934.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $129,934.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

