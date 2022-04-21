EOS Force (EOSC) Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $260,624.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

