Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 million, a PE ratio of 290.29 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
