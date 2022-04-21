Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 million, a PE ratio of 290.29 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.8% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.