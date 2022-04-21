Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 374,367 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,367 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $176,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,483,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288,158 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

