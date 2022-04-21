Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,194 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $69,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

