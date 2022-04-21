Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,822 Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 84.77% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $142,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter.

ESGA stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

