Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 134,073 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $87,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

