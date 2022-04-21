Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 149,221 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $168,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

