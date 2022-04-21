Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of D.R. Horton worth $172,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

