Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $70.43 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $70,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

