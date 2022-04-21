Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $66.33 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ferrari worth $66,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.09.

RACE stock opened at $221.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

