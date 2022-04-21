Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $163.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.73% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $163,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $71.58 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.