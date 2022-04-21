Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $140.24 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IQVIA worth $140,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,681,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $242.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.24 and its 200-day moving average is $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.61 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

