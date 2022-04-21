Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $133.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $133,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26.

