Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $63,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 428.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

