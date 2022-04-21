Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $67,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

