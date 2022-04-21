Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 75,538 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $158,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

