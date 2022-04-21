Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,590 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $80,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 154,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,544 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $67.01 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $68.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

