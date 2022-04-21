Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,760 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Genuine Parts worth $63,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 132,534 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.00. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.