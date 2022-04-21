Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $64,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

