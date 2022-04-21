Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of American Tower worth $186,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,403,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $267.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.75. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

