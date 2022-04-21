Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 733,565 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of EOG Resources worth $135,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after acquiring an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,585,000 after purchasing an additional 486,196 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

