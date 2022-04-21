Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60,978 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $179,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

